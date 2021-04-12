The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Promo: Sam & Bucky Want to Do This

Well, that's definitely what you could call a game-changer. As Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier races towards the end of its season one run, it turns out the biggest threat Sam (Mackie) and Bucky (Stan) are facing isn't Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) or even Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) and the Flag Smashers. No, the biggest threat is the one who currently wields Captain America's shield, John Walker (Wyatt Russell)- and after the last episode, that threat just elevated ten-fold. Which is why it's no surprise that Bucky and Sam aren't afraid of a throwdown- not when the legacy of Steve Rogers is on the line.

With only two episodes remaining, here's a look at what viewers can expect in the following mid-season sneak preview:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier currently available on the streaming service:

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc aka Batroc the Leaper), and Erin Kellyman (Flag-Smashers member). Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), and Adepero Oduye (Widows) also star. Don Cheadle revealed recently that his James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine would also be appearing in the series.