The Fantastic Four Feature in Iconic Production Cel

I can feel it coming in the air tonight… Fantastic Four mania. Marvel Studios is already beginning to tease its take on the first family of Marvel with their recent "Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies" teaser, which culminated in a glowing 4 behind the Marvel Studios logo. The Fantastic Four may have gotten done dirty by film adaptations in the past, but those looking to celebrate the future of these iconic characters can look to the past to do so. The 1994 Fantastic Four cartoon ran for two seasons before ending in February of 1996, though returning briefly for a crossover with Incredible Hulk in November of 1996 and Spider-Man in November 1997. Though this animated series had a markedly shorter run than many of the other superhero animated series of the time, it holds a firm place in the heart of many Marvel fans. Now, the series can be celebrated by heading over to Heritage and checking out their current auction for a production cel from the animated series' opening credits.

Fantastic Four Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and Thing Opening Titles Production Cel (Marvel Studios, c. 1994-96).

Simply marvelous, this hand-painted original production cel is from the opening title card sequence from the 1994 classic animated series Fantastic Four. Unbelievably rare, this piece features the four titular heroes in full figure measuring an overall 9.75" x 5" on the 12 field cel. From left to right, Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and the Thing are all present and accounted for. The cel is numbered A63 in the lower right corner, and the piece is presented on a printed background for presentation purposes. Showing minor handling and edge wear from normal production use, the condition of this fantastic piece is Very Good.

For all Marvel fans hoping to add this Fantastic Four production cel to your collection, you can head over to Heritage Auctions and place your bid now.