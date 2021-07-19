The Final Girl Support Group Heading To HBO Max As Series

The Final Girl Support Group is heading to HBO Max. The Grady Hendrix horror novel adaptation will be produced by Charlize Theron and Barbara and Andy Muschietti. Andy will also direct the pilot, probably after he wraps shooting The Flash film for WB, which is in production now. This is just one of the author's works heading in front of cameras: My Best Friend's Exorcism starring Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller with Damon Thomas directing and Chris Landon (Happy Death Day) producing is in post-production, and two of his other novels are in various stages of development. Deadline Hollywood had The Final Girl news first.

The Final Girl Support Group Should Be A Huge Hit

"The novel's title refers to a Los Angeles–based therapeutic support group for six "final girls"— survivors of mass-murderer rampages whose experiences inspired the slasher franchises that saturated horror cinema in the 1980s and '90s, earning them minor celebrity. The book was released Tuesday, July 13 by Random House/Berkley." This was covered a bit in the Halloween 2018 film, as Laurie Strode deals with 40 years of trauma from the night HE came home and the struggles she had to deal with in the years after, one of the more interesting parts of that film to be sure.

This smells like a complete home run. The leader of the support group should obviously be played by Theron if she can find the time to do it, but other than that, who wouldn't want to watch a show about this subject? I have not read the book yet, but I have read his others and enjoyed them, so I imagine that this one will be just as good. Look for much, much more coverage of this one as it moves forward, this is one worth following.

