The Flash, Arrow, Spartan & Kid Flash Reunite on Season 9 Ep. 9 Set

So late last night, we shared the extended trailer for the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, but we weren't expecting the pleasant surprise that would post overnight. By now, we all know that Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) are all confirmed to appear during the 13-episode final run. And now, we're getting a look at Gustin, Amell, Ramsey, and Lonsdale suited up on the set, with Episode 909 director Panabaker and Ramsey sharing the look via Instagram:

"Congratulations to Team Flash for nine incredible seasons. But most importantly.. thank ALL OF YOU for your undying support for this universe. None of this is possible without you! Enjoy the mashup you had no idea you needed!" Ramsey wrote in his Instagram post, sharing a look at the same image that Panabaker shared:

With the final run beginning February 8th, here's the extended trailer for the ninth & final season of The CW's The Flash:

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

In the following video posted earlier this week, Panabaker shares that they're more than halfway done with filming and that fans should expect some "incredible" performances. In the remainder of the post, Panabaker shares a number of behind-the-scenes images that are definitely worth checking out: