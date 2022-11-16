The Flash/Batwoman: Javicia Leslie & Candice Patton's Best Team-Up Yet

As much as the team behind the final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash have been doing their best to keep details about the abbreviated ninth & final season a secret, some things? Well, they're just too good to keep a secret. Like when Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) was first noticed on set filming by a lot of folks on social media, who made it a point of letting the universe know. At that point, we could only see that Leslie appeared to be portraying Red Death. After that, some of the bigger entertainment news sites confirmed her casting through "sources." Of course, there's no one better than Leslie to let you know what Leslie's up to, so last week, Leslie took to Instagram Stories to let fans know that it's been nearly a year since she last donned the costume and didn't leave a lot of doubt about whether or not she misses it. Because she was wearing it. But just in case you need something else short of an official announcement, we have for you The Flash/Batwoman team-up that we were really waiting for. Because you know when Patton and Leslie get back together, the music's going to get playing & folks are going to start moving.

Now, here's a look at their Instagram posts where the duo redefines the meaning of "World's Finest":

The Flash Showrunner/EP Eric Wallace: What If Season 8 Was It?

But what if Season 8 was the final season? Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace revealed in previous interviews that the Season 8 finale was first written as a series-ender, with changes needed once the renewal notice came through. Now thanks to the folks over at TVLine, we're learning from Wallace what viewers would've seen if the series ended with eight seasons. While the final face-off between Barry, aka The Flash (Gustin), and Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), was kept even after the Season 9 green light came through ("We were like, 'Oh crap, we just did the ultimate battle. How are we supposed to ever top that?' Then it was like, 'Let's just kill him for now and worry about that later.'"), here's a look at what was in play for the then-assumed series finale:

A "Sexier" & "Romantic" Conversation Between Barry & Iris: "We had to change the whole final scene. We had to rewrite it three different times. Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon. It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

Team Flash Would've Gotten Closure: "There would have been an additional scene with all of Team Flash all getting their goodbyes on. But when we found out we had another season to play with, that meant, 'Ooh, I can tease next year's Big Bad? All right, let's do that!' So that final scene [with the blue crystal] changed radically, and then the 'Goodbye to Team Flash' group party scene got deleted entirely."