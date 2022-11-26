The Flash: CW Milwaukee Affiliate Red-Flags Alleged Season 9 Teaser

With filming on The CW's abbreviated ninth and final season of Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash already underway, it would be a righteous understatement to say that Arrowverse fans are anxious to learn as much about the show's final run as possible. And considering we already know that Javicia Leslie will be returning as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman before The Flash shuffles off the network's programming coil, can you blame them for wanting to know what hasn't leaked out yet? But sometimes, in all of that excitement, folks can get a little "creative" when it comes to their enthusiasm. For example, there's apparently a "teaser" for the ninth season that reportedly aired on TV. The big problem with that? CW18 Milwaukee is calling shenanigans on it, taking to Twitter to list off the red flags from its perspective. "We haven't received any internal word on 2023 dates yet," the affiliated tweeted, adding that "old footage, esp from another show's production (#Batwoman), 'with returning guests,' dated open & close GFX looks & wrong tagging fonts all" all combined to call the clip into doubt.

Here's a look at the tweet from The CW's Milwaukee affiliate pretty much debunking the slip that's been floating around social media claiming to be a teaser:

Hate 2 burst speed force bubbles, but feeling like this is a fake. 🔬We haven't received any internal word on 2023 dates yet. Old footage, esp from another show's production (#Batwoman), "with returning guests," dated open & close GFX looks & wrong tagging fonts all =⛳️#TheFlash https://t.co/l5bup6NPnU — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) November 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Flash Showrunner/EP Eric Wallace: What If Season 8 Was It?

But what if Season 8 was the final season? Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace revealed in previous interviews that the Season 8 finale was first written as a series-ender, with changes needed once the renewal notice came through. Now thanks to the folks over at TVLine, we're learning from Wallace what viewers would've seen if the series ended with eight seasons. While the final face-off between Barry, aka The Flash (Gustin), and Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh), was kept even after the Season 9 green light came through ("We were like, 'Oh crap, we just did the ultimate battle. How are we supposed to ever top that?' Then it was like, 'Let's just kill him for now and worry about that later.'"), here's a look at what was in play for the then-assumed series finale:

A "Sexier" & "Romantic" Conversation Between Barry & Iris: "We had to change the whole final scene. We had to rewrite it three different times. Because when it was a series finale, we had to have a much more deep conversation with Barry and Iris, dealing with the fact that they were going to have kids soon. It was a little bit sexier, and it was a lot more romantic of a scene. I really liked it."

Team Flash Would've Gotten Closure: "There would have been an additional scene with all of Team Flash all getting their goodbyes on. But when we found out we had another season to play with, that meant, 'Ooh, I can tease next year's Big Bad? All right, let's do that!' So that final scene [with the blue crystal] changed radically, and then the 'Goodbye to Team Flash' group party scene got deleted entirely."