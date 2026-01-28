Posted in: CW, Movies, TV | Tagged: The Flash

The Flash Fans Will Never Stop Pitching Grant Gustin to James Gunn

At this point, we're not sure if Arrowverse fans will ever stop pitching Grant Gustin to James Gunn to be the DCU's Barry Allen/The Flash.

At this point, we're convinced that Arrowverse fans will keep pitching DC Studios co-CEO and writer/director James Gunn on Grant Gustin being his and co-CEO Peter Safran's Barry Allen/The Flash in their DCU, even three-films-deep into a new actor's "run." As much as we have nothing but love and respect for the fans' passion, we also understand why Gunn would want the new DCU to have a new actor who can make the role their own. For their part, Gunn and Gustin have made it clear over the past few years how much they like and respect each other's work, with Gunn noting that he would love a chance to work with the actor sometime down the road. The most recent rumor rumblings hit earlier this month, with social media abuzz when they saw that Gustin was sporting more blondish hair. Blondish hair? That could only mean one thing. Grant Gustin is playing Barry Allen/The Flash in Gunn's upcoming film, "Man of Tomorrow." Except, he isn't – with Gustin putting those rumblings to rest.

That brought us to earlier today, with a fan responding to a post from Gunn on Threads with a key art poster from Gunn's Arrowverse days. "This gotta happen," the person wrote. Gunn's response was pretty much the only one he could've offered, noting that it already happened on television for nine seasons. At this point, it seems Gunn's trying to make a point that doesn't seem to be getting across to many people.

Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Nothing But Love for The Flash Star Gustin

Regarding Gustin and his talents, Gunn has always made it clear that he likes and appreciates him as an actor. Back in March 2024, Gunn was asked on Threads about Gustin being cast in the new DCU, with the person adding that "all his talent is going to waste." But Gunn didn't quite see it that way. "Grant is an incredibly talented guy, performing now on Broadway, I believe, and is absolutely not going to waste just because he's not currently in a DC project. But of course I'd love to work with him at some point," Gunn responded, referencing Gustin's current run on Broadway's Water for Elephants. And you'll also notice that Gunn leaves the door slightly open for the two of them to possibly work together in the future – here's a look:

Kicking in at around the 6:50 mark in the episode of the official Peacemaker Season 2 podcast, hosts Gunn, Steve Agee, and Jennifer Holland, and special guest Freddie Stroma were at the start of their deep dive into Season 2 Episode 2: "A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird." Gunn explains how Adebayo's (Danielle Brooks) and Keeya's (Elizabeth Ludlow) relationship is not in a good place. During the conversation, Gunn mentions that Elizabeth works at Jitters Coffee, an establishment that first appeared in the comics in 2010's The Flash Vol 3 #1. But fans of the "Arrowverse" know that Jitters (or "CC Jitters") has been a presence in The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow – a point Gunn noted while dropping some kind words about Gustin. "Which is of interest to DC fans because Jitters Coffee started in the comics in 2010, and then was in the– you know, Grant Gustin, the great Grant Gustin, great guy, his TV show, 'The Flash,' and then it's appeared throughout different media in the world of DC, including a little bit in the 'Superman' movie."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!