The Flash: Grant Gustin Shuts Down DCU/"Blonde Hairgate" Rumors

Grant Gustin took to social media to shut down rumors/reports that he dyed his hair blonde to play Barry Allen/The Flash in James Gunn's DCU.

Speculation swirled online after photos showed Gustin with lighter hair, fueling fan theories.

James Gunn reaffirmed respect and admiration for Gustin and his work.

Both Gunn and Gustin expressed mutual admiration in the past and hinted at possible future collaboration down the road.

Ever since DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran started rolling out their vision of the new DCU, there have been a whole lot of Arrowverse fans who've been pushing for Gunn to cast Grant Gustin as the DCU's Barry Allen/The Flash. As much as we love the idea, we also understand why Gunn would want this new DCU to have a new actor who can really "run" with the part (pun intended). Despite the rumblings over the years, Gunn and Gustin have made it clear how much they like and respect each other's work, with Gunn noting that he would love a chance to work with the actor. Well, things had been quiet on the rumor front until the past week or so, when images of Gustin sporting more blondish hair hit social media. It didn't take long for folks to begin making a connection between Gustin's hair color and a possible return as Barry Allen, with some adding that it could be for a role in Gunn's upcoming film, Man of Tomorrow. After Gunn was asked about the matter earlier this week, Gustin shut down the rumors heading into Sunday.

Here's a look at Gunn's response to the hair color-inspired conspiracy – once again giving Gustin his flowers, by the way – followed by Gustin making it clear that his new blonde look is not connected to The Flash, the DCU, or anything having to do with superheroes:

Peacemaker: James Gunn Has Nothing But Love for The Flash Star Gustin

Regarding Gustin and his talents, Gunn has always made it clear that he likes and appreciates him as an actor. Back in March 2024, Gunn was asked on Threads about Gustin being cast in the new DCU, with the person adding that "all his talent is going to waste." But Gunn didn't quite see it that way. "Grant is an incredibly talented guy, performing now on Broadway, I believe, and is absolutely not going to waste just because he's not currently in a DC project. But of course I'd love to work with him at some point," Gunn responded, referencing Gustin's current run on Broadway's Water for Elephants. And you'll also notice that Gunn leaves the door slightly open for the two of them to possibly work together in the future – here's a look:

Kicking in at around the 6:50 mark in the episode of the official Peacemaker Season 2 podcast, hosts Gunn, Steve Agee, and Jennifer Holland, and special guest Freddie Stroma were at the start of their deep dive into Season 2 Episode 2: "A Man Is Only As Good As His Bird." Gunn explains how Adebayo's (Danielle Brooks) and Keeya's (Elizabeth Ludlow) relationship is not in a good place. During the conversation, Gunn mentions that Elizabeth works at Jitters Coffee, an establishment that first appeared in the comics in 2010's The Flash Vol 3 #1. But fans of the "Arrowverse" know that Jitters (or "CC Jitters") has been a presence in The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow – a point Gunn noted while dropping some kind words about Gustin. "Which is of interest to DC fans because Jitters Coffee started in the comics in 2010, and then was in the– you know, Grant Gustin, the great Grant Gustin, great guy, his TV show, 'The Flash,' and then it's appeared throughout different media in the world of DC, including a little bit in the 'Superman' movie."

