The Flash, Jared Padalecki, The Boys, AEW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

with respect to Panic! At The Disco and "Lying Is the Most Fun a Girl Can Have Without Taking Her Clothes Off" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning includes The CW's The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace not sure there's room for DC's Legends of Tomorrow in Season 9, HBO Max's Titans star Joseph Morgan updates fans on Season 4, Supernatural star Jared Padalecki talks SPN's future & the prequel drama, Amazon's The Boys seethes as Vought releases a 1984 anti-drug PSA starring Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy, Paramount+ drops some Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S01E05 "Spock Amok" preview images, a look back at AEW Double or Nothing, two previews of the late Norm Macdonald's final special Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, Bo Burnham drops extra material from his Emmy-winning Bo Burnham: Inside special as a new YouTube special, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, May 31, 2022:

The Inside Outtakes: Bo Burnham Drops Collection of Unseen Material

Stranger Things 4: Schnapp, Brown Offer Thoughts on Will's Sexuality

George Carlin's American Dream Review: HBO Documentary Falls Short

Norm Macdonald Talks Comedians, Opinions in "Nothing Special" Clips

The Flash Season 9 May Not Have Time for "Legends of Tomorrow" Wrap

Stranger Things 4 EP on Robert Englund, "Elm Street" Easter Egg & More

Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Teases Brother Blood Book; Season 4 Updates

AEW Double or Nothing: Too Much of a Good Thing?

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Says "Book is Not Closed" on SPN Future

The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Goes Anti-Drug in 1984 PSA

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Posts S01E05 Spock Amok Images, Preview

Better Call Saul Fans Can Get Their Rhea Seehorn Fix at Cooper's Bar

Spy x Family S01E08 "The Counter-Secret Police Cover Operation" Review

Bad Batch, The Boys, Fear TWD, Ms. Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

