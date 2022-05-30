Bad Batch, The Boys, Fear TWD, Ms. Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Tell me what you really like/Baby, I can take my time/We don't ever have to fight/Just take it step by step/I can see it in your eyes/'Cause they never tell me lies/I can feel that body shake/And the heat between your legs/You've been scared of love and what it did to you/You don't have to run, I know what you've been through/Just a simple touch and it can set you free/We don't have to rush when you're alone with me/I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe/I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe/I feel it coming, I feel it coming, babe/I feel it coming, I feel it coming… for The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk and "I Feel It Coming" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning includes a final round of coverage from Star Wars Celebration (The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Star Wars Visions & more), Alycia Debnam-Carey bids farewell to AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Amazon's The Boys finds "inspiration" in Marjorie Taylor Greene, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel shares key art posters of the cast & a new teaser, "Weird" Al Yankovic appreciates the shout-out during Netflix's Stranger Things 4, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, May 30, 2022:

Fear the Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey Thanks Cast, Crew & Fans

Fear the Walking Dead S07E15 "Amina" Just in the Nick of Time: Review

The Boys Looks to Marjorie Taylor Greene for "Storyline Consulting"?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Shares 30 Star Wars Celebration Panel Images

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Hits Disney+ in Spring 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch S02 Trailer: Long Road Ahead Begins This Fall

Star Wars Celebration Stay On Target Liveblog: The Bad Batch Season 2

Ms. Marvel Releases Best Key Art We've Seen Yet & "Courage" Teaser

The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Writing Season 4, Discusses Crossovers

Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor on Preparing for "Star Wars" Universe Return

Smosh: Under The Influence Live Boozy Livestream Event Set For June 30

Will MJF No-Show AEW Double or Nothing Tonight?

Stranger Things: Weird Al Yankovic Responds to Season 4 Reference

Sherwood: BBC Shares Details on David Morrissey-Starring Crime Drama

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Ashley Eckstein Talks Finale, Ahsoka Legacy

Ahsoka, Futurama, Elon Musk/Watchmen & Lots More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

