Spy x Family S01E08 "The Counter-Secret Police Cover Operation" Review

The next obstacle in the Folger's way was revealed in this week's episode of Spy x Family, "The Counter-Secret Police Cover Operation". Needless to say, the mission just keeps getting more and more impossible by the minute. Not only is Anya not performing as the agency hoped for, but there seems to be danger lurking way closer than Twilight thought.

This week's episode mainly focuses on two things: how Anya is not performing as expected and the wild card Twilight failed to account for, Yor's brother, Yuri. We find out that WISE was expecting Anya to earn at least 4 stars by her fourth month at Eden Academy; however, things do not seem promising in the academic department so far and Twilight seems to be losing hope. During Twilight's conversation, we learn that their contact in the City Council office was apprehended— I believe it is the same dude who had looked through every female employee records to provide when Operation Strix first started.

We do see the contact being questioned and tortured by the Counter-Secret Police, who, as opposed to what we have seen so far, regard Twilight as the enemy who is trying to mess with the beast between Westalis and Ostania. Which makes the viewer wonder who the real enemy truly is. I mean, we have only seen the spy side of Twilight, for all we truly know there might be some secrets being kept from the viewer. Though I truly hope that is not the case as Twilight does seem like a wholesome boi who just ended up here trying to protect other kids from having the past he did.

Anyway, I digress. The biggest hurdle in Twilight's way so far made itself known in the shape of Yor's brother, Yuri, who belongs to the secret service police. Thankfully Loid manages to catch on to the made-up story that seems like a cover for officers, but while he is able to see the bright side of this situation hoping to get more information: we see Yuri is already in search of a spy named Twilight. This situation kinda reminds me of Walter White and Hank in Breaking Bad, and all stakes suddenly go up, giving me some anxiety about how things will play out with so many problems in the Forger's way.

This was another very fun episode of Spy x Family, and yet again left me wanting more. I cannot wait to see what will happen with the Forgers and where will their paths lead. Though it does seem that, thankfully, Yor has her brother in her pockets. Yet at the same time, his being a member of the secret service makes me feel that it will be easy for him to catch on to their con and see past Twilight. Fun times, here we come!

