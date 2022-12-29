The Flash/Nexstar, Buffy, Mark Hamill & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Fighting fire with empty words/While the banks get fat and the poor stay poor/And the rich get rich, and the cops get paid/To look away as the one percent rules America/Spreading the disease/Everybody needs/But no one wants to see/The way society/Keeps spreading the disease… on the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Queensrÿche with "Spreading the Disease," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes connecting the dots between The Flash Season 9 trailer non-drop & Nexstar beginning to rebrand The CW, Mark Hamill taking a hard pass on any more "Star Wars" holiday specials, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Anson Mount offering Elon Musk a little "tough love" advice, NBC's Night Court dropping an impressive amount of preview images for the series-opener, Disney+'s Willow offering a huge connection to the original film, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star David Boreanaz discussing Angel success & the possibility of a reunion with Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Monty Python star John Cleese getting it painfully wrong when it comes to the BBC.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash/Nexstar, Buffy, Mark Hamill & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Netflix 2022, Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Voyager & Star Trek: Prodigy, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, December 29, 2022:

Monty Python: John Cleese Calls Out BBC, Quickly Proven Wrong

Wednesday, Stranger Things 4 & More: Netflix 2022 Year in Rewind Video

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Finale "Katana vs. Chainsaw": Brutally Perfect

Willow: How [SPOILER] Returned in Episode 6 "Prisoners of Skellin"

Night Court Preview Images: Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette & More

Buffy: David Boreanaz on Angel Success, Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunion

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Anson Mount's Sage Advice for Elon Musk

AEW Dynamite Preview: 2023 Under Attack by New Years Smash

Daredevil: Born Again Listing Confirms Feb Film Start; Cox on Return

The Flash Season 9 Trailer Non-Drop Start of The CW/Nexstar Rebrand?

Stranger Things 4, All of Us Are Dead Lead Netflix's 2022 Top TV Lists

Star Wars: Mark Hamill's Not a Fan of Holiday Special Ep. III Idea

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Went "Janeway Bun" So Mount's Pike Could Peak

