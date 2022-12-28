Buffy, The Rookie, Iron Fist, James Gunn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Baby, baby/If I kiss you like this/And if you whisper like that/It was lost long ago/But it's all coming back to me/If you want me like this/And if you need me like that/It was dead long ago/But it's all coming back to me/It's so hard to resist/And it's all coming back to me/I can barely recall/But it's all coming back to … the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With today's "Long-Distance Dispatch" bringing us Celine Dion with "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Elon Musk thinking that he's Batman (because sure… why not?), Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne spotlighting Maria Renard, David Boreanaz discussing meeting his Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar for the first time, ABC's The Rookie reminding Chenford fans of Melissa O'Neil's previous tease about S05E10, Finn Jones wanting another chance to play Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist; and James Gunn making St. Louis "toasted ravs" official DCU canon.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO Max's The Penguin, Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch, USA Network's WWE NXT/WWE Raw, Netflix's That '90s Show, Netflix's The Witcher, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, December 28, 2022:

James Gunn Confirms St. Louis Toasted Ravs Now DCU Canon? (Spoilers)

The Penguin: "Batman" Spinoff Reportedly Filming in NYC This February

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Teaser: Their "Mission" Is Clear

NXT Preview: Wes Lee Puts The North American Title On The Line

Iron Fist: Finn Jones Talks Season 1 Issues, Wanting a Return & More

The Rookie Reminds Chenford Fans of Melissa O'Neil's S05E10 Tease

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Rolls Out Omega & Hunter Season 2 Posters

That '90s Show: Smith, Rupp on Returning for That '70s Show Spinoff

Buffy: David Boreanaz on Meeting Sarah Michelle Gellar For First Time

Castlevania: Spinoff Series "Nocturne" Introduces Maria Renard

The Witcher: Driver Applies Doctor Who Logic to Henry Cavill Recasting

Cody Rhodes Appears on WWE Raw, Discusses Plans for 2023

Elon Musk: 60's Batman Villain Somehow Sees Himself The Dark Knight

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 13 Final Performance: Battlelines Drawn

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 25 "First Contact" Twilight & Desmond Meet

Doctor Who Highlights 3 Weird Kisses That Raise Some Questions

