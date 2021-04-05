So by the time the running stopped on last week's episode of The CW's The Flash, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Killer Frost came to an understanding at probably the worst time for Frost, the Speed Force wanted "Team Flash" to know that Psych (Ennis Esmer) and Fuerza aren't big fans of them either, and Barry (Grant Gustin) revealed his greatest fear. So after a lot of heavy dramatic lifting, what's on tap for this week? Well, as you can tell from the title "The One With The Nineties" we're getting a time-travel tale with a "Groundhog Day" twist as Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) are trapped in the late-1990s without a clear way home- running the same day over and over again. But it's not all timey-wimey stuff, as you're about to see from the following preview images- it looks like the Speed Force has an interest in Iris (Candice Patton), too.

Now here's a look at the promo and overview for this week's episode, "The One With The Nineties":

The Flash Season 7, Episode 6 "The One With The Nineties": CISCO AND CHESTER GO BACK IN TIME – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester's childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler and Emily Palizzi.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)… Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.