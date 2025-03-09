Posted in: Arrow, CW, TV | Tagged: Patrick Sabongui, The Flash, the hunting party

The Flash: Sabongui on Fav Arrowverse Series Moment, Martin Friendship

Patrick Sabongui (NBC's The Hunting Party) discussed his favorite memory from The CW series The Flash and his friendship with Jesse L. Martin.

Article Summary Patrick Sabongui (NBC's The Hunting Party) discussed his favorite memory from The Flash and his friendship with co-star Jesse L. Martin.

Sabongui recalls a thrilling action scene involving saving Joe West from lightning.

His friendship with Jesse L. Martin enhances their on-screen chemistry.

Sabongui reflects on fun stunts and friendships from his time on the Arrowverse series.

Patrick Sabongui is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, amassing over 125+ titles in his filmography across almost every conceivable genre imaginable across several franchises. He's had the type of career most actors dreamed of and it's not even been a quarter century since he's started with his debut in the 2002 TV movie Redeemer opposite Matthew Modine. Among the franchises he's been involved with include 300 (2006), 24, The L Word, Stargate: Atlantis, Homeland, Watchmen (2009), Fringe, Percy Jackson (2010), Dead Rising, Tron, Halo, and Warcraft. Playing multiple roles across multiple DC projects, the biggest one he's had is for the Arrowverse as David Singh, the chief of police in Central City Police Department in the CW series Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl a combined 52 episodes (with most on the Grant Gustin-starred series). While promoting his NBC series The Hunting Party, Sabongui spoke to Bleeding Cool about his fondest memory of the Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns, and Andrew Kreisberg series.

The Flash Star Patrick Sabongui on His Favorite Moment on The CW Series, Bond with Co-Star Jessie L. Martin

Bleeding Cool: What was your fondest memory of 'The Flash', and what will you miss most about the series playing David Singh?

Like, this happened earlier on in (season two of) the series, but there was an episode where we were fighting the Weather Wizard [Mark Mardon], and he came to CCPD, and he grabbed lightning out of the sky and blasting everybody in the cop shop. Joe West, played by Jesse L. Martin was in the line of fire and I, as David Singh, dove in front and pushed Joe West out of the way and took the blast of lightning trying to save Joe's life.

That was one of the fondest memories, story-wise, of the friendship and the relationship between Joe West and David Singh, but also for me. Jesse L Martin and I are close, and that was a fun day – and I got to do a little bit of stunts. I got like ratcheted on cable across the set and smashed into some filing cabinets. It was just a fun day, a cool storyline, and a great moment with a great friend on set. I'm gonna miss those days.

The Hunting Party, which also stars Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia, airs Mondays on NBC and is available to stream the next day on Peacock. You can also stream The Flash on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!