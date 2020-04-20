The Flash Preview: Rag Doll Prepares to Strike As Barry's Powers Fade

The CW's The Flash heads back to our screens this week with "So Long and Goodnight," the beginning of the end-run for the pandemic-shortened sixth season (with next episode "Liberation" set for next week, and the finale set for May 12). Which means it's time for Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of "Team Flash" to get back to saving the world, and not a moment too soon. Barry's feeling his Speed Force powers slowly leaving him, leaving his desperate and looking to Nora West-Allen's journal for answers. Meanwhile, "Iris" continues impersonating our hero and doing Eva's (Efrat Dor) bidding, while Nash underwent a "Thawne-orcism" that might've worked. But heading into this week's "So Long and Goodnight," it's Joe (Jesse L. Martin) who might be dealing with the most fallout. Seems Black Hole wasn't too thrilled to have Sunshine taken down, so now it's up to Rag Doll (Troy James) to retire Joe permanently. Of course, you can get a sense of all of this for yourselves in the following preview images and promo that includes the return of two friendly faces:

The Flash season 6, episode 16 "So Long and Goodnight": BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE'S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound

Starting next season, Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk will be promoted to series regulars. An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is, when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.