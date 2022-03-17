The Flash Season 8 Update: S08E08 Promo; S08E10 "Reckless" Overview

Yesterday, we offered a look at what the future had in store for Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and Team Flash by looking at the preview images * overview for S08E08 "The Fire Next Time" (March 23rd) and the overview for S08E09 "Phantoms" (March 30th). Now, we have two new updates to add to our preview collection. First up, we have the official promo for next week's episode "The Fire Next Time." Following that, we have the official overview for the S08E10 "Reckless" (April 6), But just to keep all of the timey-wimey stuff straight, we'll kick things off with a look at "The Fire Next Time" (the kick-off to "Graphic Novel #6") and then take you through what we know so far between now and the first week of April. And don't forget that showrunner Eric Wallace, series star Danielle Panabaker, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz will be helming episodes later this season…

The Flash Season 8 Episode 8 "The Fire Next Time": AN INVESTIGATION GETS HEATED – Barry (Grant Gustin) trusts his instincts during a murder investigation, believing the suspect, despite the overwhelming evidence against him. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) gives Allegra (Kayla Compton) an opportunity to be a mentor. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet and Brandon McKnight. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 9 "Phantoms": THE FIRE WITHIN – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash get closer to figuring out the Fire Meta but no closer to finding him meanwhile Iris, (Candice Patton) needing a distraction, follows a story to Coast City. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jeff Hersh. The Flash Season 8 Episode 10 "Reckless": WITH BATED BREATH – Barry's (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the "Black Flame", meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson.

Wallace explained how that potentially huge easter egg that surfaced when Bart (Jordan Fisher) and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) visited the 2049 Flash Museum in the season opener "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" came together & why this season's finale could be "a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying" than viewers have been used to:

Yes, That Was Donald Faison's Booster Gold You Saw in That Headline: "It was just a kind of a fun coincidence. I was in post working on episode 806 and I knew the kids, Bart and Nora, would be looking at future things in the Flash Museum. And the head of post for our show and for 'Legends' is the same person, Geoff Garrett. He happened to mention, 'Oh, by the way, don't tell anybody, but Booster Gold is going to be appearing in the finale of 'Legends." I'm a big Booster Gold fan, and I went, 'Hey, have they cast that person yet? I have a crazy thought. What if we see our kids in this episode looking through newspapers and we see whoever you guys have cast really fast, kind of a connected thing?' And he said, 'Well, it's funny you should mention that, Eric, because the finale of 'Legends' airs the week before 'Flash' returns.'" From there, LOT showrunner Phil Klemmer Faison gave their blessings and it went from there.

Want Clues to the "Hardcore" & "Intense" Season 8 Finale? It's Time to Rewatch "Armageddon": "Look at those things. If you want to get ready for the new season, go back and re-watch 'Armageddon' on the CW app. We had a master plan and 'Armageddon' was only part one of three parts. If you want to divide the season into three: 'Armageddon' part one; the middle Graphic Novel, part two; and [then] our big finale in which we're not trying to outdo ourselves from last year. We're trying to do something a little different that is a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying. Team Flash is about to go through some very intense times. I'm not kidding. It's about to get hardcore."