The Flash Season 9: Candice Patton Shares Look at West Family Reunion The Flash star Candice Patton shared a behind-the-scenes look at a "West Family Reunion" with Jesse L. Martin and Keiynan Lonsdale.

In just a little more than a week, The CW's Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen) & Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow)-starring The Flash kicks off its highly-anticipated final season run, bringing an end to not just the long-running Arrowerse series but to the Arrowverse itself. As most of you already know, there are a number of familiar faces returning for the final 13 episodes (and maybe some we don't know about yet?). And along with those familiar faces come a lot of emotional moments- both on screen and off. And when you add into the mix that the end is near, it gives the emotional impact a heavier "oomph" to it. Like when Patton shared a look at a "West Family Reunion" with an amazing moment on the set that's beyond any attempt we could make to describe it. Instead, here's a look at Patton, Jesse L. Martin (Joe West), and Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash) saying everything that needs to be said in two images.

Here's a look at Patton's post, followed by a look back at what's to come for The CW's The Flash Season 9:

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After" Overview

The Flash Season 9 Episode 1 "Wednesday Ever After": SEASON PREMIERE – Barry (Gustin) creates a map book to guide him and Iris (Patton) throughout their future in order to keep her safe, but the results are not what he expected, and instead, they relive the same day over and over again. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) has a heart-to-heart with Cecile (Danielle Nicolet). A new big bad is introduced to Team Flash, and friends and foes, old and new, begin to descend upon Central City. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Eric Wallace and teleplay by Thomas Pound & Sarah Tarkoff.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time. Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), and Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow).