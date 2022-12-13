The Flash Season 9: Nicole Maines Set to Reprise Nia Nal/Dreamer

Well, the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash continues to get "curioser and curiouser" with each passing news cycle. By now, we know that Javicia Leslie is resuming her role as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman at some point during the 13-episode final run. Now, thanks to an exclusive TV Insider report, Supergirl fans will get a chance to see more of what's been going on with Nicole Maines's Nia Nal/Dreamer. "As Supergirl fans ourselves, all of us here on 'The Flash' are super-excited to have Nicole join Team Flash for a one-off adventure as we put together our final season," shared showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement. "Nicole is a fantastically talented actress, and I'm so happy she's agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode where I get to cross off one of my 'Arrowverse Bucket List' team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen [Patton] and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery."

The Flash Season 9 Official Overview

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."