The Good Fight Season 5 Will Now Be In Session On Paramount+ This June

When the fifth season of Robert and Michelle King and Phil Alden Robinson's The Good Fight kicks off on Paramount+, Diane (Christine Baranski) finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads just as the firm looks to further define itself- and deal with a makeshift judge with their own DIY court. With that in mind, the streaming service let fans know when they can be expecting the series return- with Thursday, June 24, locked in for the season-opener. The ten-episode season will release new chapters weekly on Thursdays.

Here's a look at the teaser released by Paramount+ earlier today:

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it's appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

Produced by CBS Television Studios, Paramount+'s The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski (Diane Lockhart), Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn), Sarah Steele (Marissa Gold), Nyambi Nyambi (Jay Dipersia), Michael Boatman (Julius Cain), Zach Grenier (David Lee), John Larroquette (Gavin Firth), Audra McDonald (Liz Reddick), and Delroy Lindo (Adrian Boseman). Mandy Patinkin (Homeland) is also joining the cast this season as a series regular. Jumbo and Lindo will return as guest stars for the season-opener to wrap their respective storylines. Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers as well as co-creators alongside Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, and Jacquelyn Reingold also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.