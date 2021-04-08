The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale continues re-introducing viewers to the main players in play as the award-winning series readies for its fourth season return. Previously, we looked back at June's (Elisabeth Moss) journey to bring freedom to Gilead, followed by a reminder of the tragedy and loss Amanda Brugel's Rita endured and the depths Yvonne Strahovski's Serena Joy Waterford went for her own definition of freedom. This time around, it's a look at Samira Wiley's Moira Strand, June's best friend since college who escaped Gilead twice- and as much as she was willing to do whatever it took to get out? That's exactly what she's willing to do to free the women of Gilead.

For a look back at Moira's journey to freedom and her commitment to free others, check out the clip below- with the fourth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale premiering on April 28:

Here's your look at the official trailer followed by two previous teasers for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale:

When COVID delays began happening last summer, Moss offered some insight into how the production was dealing with the shutdown: "Yes, we have a production call, every week, and we have a producer call, every week. There have been a lot of emails, a lot of Zooms, and a lot of conversations. One of the great things that our line producer has done is basically gone to every single department and talked to them, and picked their brain and tried to figure out what their daily process is, and what they're looking for, and what they need, in order to feel safe, which I think is a really important part of it. There's a lot of stuff that's above my pay grade and above my head, that we're all reading about in the Hollywood Reporter."

Moss continued, "But for us, as producers, and for most producers, it's about, how do you do it and be safe? That's all. Human life is not worth making a TV show for. Everyone wants to go back to work because we love what we do, and there's also people that need to support their families and themselves. The producers contributed to a fund for our crew, that is out of our own pockets and has nothing to do with our larger corporation. We put a lot of money into it, and we've been keeping our crew going through that and supporting them being out of work. But we've gotta do it safely, and we're just trying to figure that out. It's all-new territory, and we're all in the same boat here."

Produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM, The Handmaid's Tale stars Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford, and Sam Jaeger. Moss, series creator and showrunner Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder, and Yahlin Chang.