The Handmaid's Tale S05 Key Art; Bruce Miller Talks Series Finale

With the fifth season of Hulu's Elisabeth Moss & Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale set to hit screens this week, we have what should be the final key art for the award-winning series' return. But along with that, we're also taking a peek into the future courtesy of series creator, showrunner & executive producer Bruce Miller. During a recent interview with THR, Miller was asked when they had envisioned how the series would end. "I've been thinking about the end since the beginning," Miller revealed, now that a sixth & final season has been confirmed. "I've been thinking about the end of this story since I read 'The Handmaid's Tale' the first time. It's one of those books that when you finish reading it, all you think about is the end. So in the end, story-wise, we've been able to stay pretty close to what we had thought, from our initial discussions and what Lizzy [Moss] and I had talked about, and what Margaret [Atwood] and I had talked about." As most fans already know, Miller won't be leaving Gilead any time soon, with early work on the spinoff series The Testaments already underway.

With the fifth season set for Wednesday, September 14th, here's a look at the official trailer for Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale:

June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The fifth season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale stars Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger (with Alexis Bledel not returning). Moss, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, and Kim Todd executive produce. MGM Television produces and internationally distributes. Hulu's award-winning The Handmaid's Tale is set to return for its fifth season on September 14th. And here's a look at those preview images showcasing a very determined June as well as Serena with a look that says she's five steps ahead of everyone.