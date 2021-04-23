The Last of Us: HBO Series Taps Jasmila Zbanic, Ali Abbasi to Direct

On Friday, we took a break from learning who else will be joining Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), and Gabriel Luna (Tommy) in front of the camera to learn who will be joining pilot director Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) on the directing team for Neil Druckmann (game franchise) and Craig Mazin's live-action HBO series adaptation of video game franchise The Last of Us. Joining Balagov are Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border), though no additional information was available regarding which or how many episodes.

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Ramsey's Ellie is a 14-year-old who has never known anything but a ravaged planet, struggling to balance her instinct for anger and defiance with her need for connection and belonging … as well as the newfound reality that she may be the key to saving the world. Luna's Tommy is Joel's younger brother- a formal soldier who still holds on to his sense of idealism and hope for a better world.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Last of Us – Story Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W01L70IGBgE)

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Balagov directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing.