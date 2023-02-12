The Last of Us: Ian Alexander on Interest in Reprising Lev For Series Ian Alexander (Daughter) on the possibility of them reprising their role as Lev from Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II for the HBO series.

While fans of The Last of Us are excited to see HBO announce their TV adaptation has been renewed for season two, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said the events of 2020's Naughty Dog PlayStation sequel in Part Two are too big to be contained within the second season. One such actor who would mind reprising their role is Ian Alexander, who voiced former Seraphite and trans character Lev. He and his sister Yara (Victoria Grace) saved Abby (Laura Bailey) when she was looking for Owen (Patrick Fugit). While promoting their indie family horror thriller Daughter, Alexander spoke with Bleeding Cool about how they could see Abby and Lev's journey could reflect the actor's own. If Alexander returns, they would be the second actor to reprise their live-action counterpart following the game, with Merle Dandridge returning to play Firefly leader Marlene. The following contains potential spoilers for future seasons of the HBO series.

The Last of Us: Ian Alexander Would Return as Lev If Asked

"I would love to reprise my role as Lev. I know that I'm a bit older now and that I've also been on testosterone for four years, so my voice is like an octave deeper," Alexander said. "I would love to see Lev transitioning during this really dark time. He finally gets to have some joy, and it would add a lot more to his character and also his relationship with Abby. If they were trying to find more bottles of testosterone together, it could add a layer of suspense as well where he's like, I have this much left, and I don't know when I'm going to get my next bottle. When they finally do find some in like an old pharmacy or hospital, it's a moment of joy, celebration, and accomplishment. It could be really cool to see Lev transition."

During the events of the game, Abby was set to be executed by the Seraphites when the former members, Lev and Yara, rescue her. Unfortunately, during the attack, Yara's arm is severely injured, and Abby carries her to safety while eluding her former group, the Washington Liberation Front, the religious zealots Seraphites, and the infected. After Yara is killed, Abby and Lev set off on their own, looking for the Fireflies before getting captured by another faction called the Rattlers in California. It's there where Ellie tracks them down before saving them before her and Abby's epic final fight of the game. The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO.