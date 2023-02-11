Corey Deshon's Daughter Tells a Tight Story of Control and Horror In this episode of Castle Talk, Jason chats with Corey Deshon, writer and director of the new film Daughter, which releases February 10th from Darkstar Pictures.

Say the producers:

In the film, a young woman is kidnapped and inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. As she navigates through this twisted dynamic, awful secrets about the past are revealed, leading to even darker implications about the future.

Deshon talked about the many ways that the film– which is intimate enough that it could be performed on stage– can be understood. The captive daughter, played by Vivien Ngô, is obviously a prisoner of a group of Criminals or at least one criminal and several hostages. But the dynamic of her rebellions along the way, her subtle arguments with Father (Casper Van Dien), and her subtle manipulation of Brother (Star Trek: Discovery's Ian Alexander) echo the everyday experiences of teenagers testing the boundaries of the authorities in their lives. After all: no one asks to be born into their own family, either. We are asked to understand the film from many prisms, including a racial one, because while Father is played by the extraordinarily Aryan Van Dien, all of the other cast members are Vietnamese. Much of the tension comes from the secretive aid, in their own language, offered by Mother (Elyse Dinh). And on its face, the story is about a bizarre fanatic bringing other people under his thrall by force. It's a compelling work that sometimes veers into shocking horror.

Daughter is yet another example of what Deshon calls "micro-budget," films that, because of budget constraints, present a tightly-controlled story relying on personalities and the horror of other people.

