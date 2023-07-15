Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, HBO, Keivonn Woodard, Marlee Matlin, the last of us

The Last of Us: Marlee Matlin Congratulates Woodard on Emmy Awards Nom

Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin congratulated deaf actor Keivonn Montreal Woodard on his Emmy Awards nomination for HBO's The Last of Us.

Representation in Hollywood has been an uphill battle, which includes the disabled community. In far too many instances, the roles of characters with physical disabilities go to able-bodied actors. In the rare instance for HBO's The Last of Us, the TV series made Henry's brother, Sam, hearing-impaired, casting deaf new-coming actor Keivonn Montreal Woodard in the role. His character communicates with his brother (Lamar Johnson) via American Sign Language and a Magic Slade to outsiders. Woodard's performance garnered him an Emmy nomination for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series, garnering the attention of Academy Award-winner and deaf actress Marlee Matlin, who also noted the additional milestone. The Last of Us garnered a total of 24 nominations.

"Congratulations to first-time Deaf actor Keivonn Montreal Woodard for being the youngest Emmy nominee as Guest Actor for [The Last of Us HBO]. As the youngest Best Actress winner myself for an Oscar, my hands are waving in the air for you!" Matlin wrote. Like the 2013 PlayStation game counterpart, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) meet with the two brothers in Kansas City. The major differences are that the game versions got separated from their group, while the TV version had Henry branded a fugitive by militia leader Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), and both were fleeing her forces.

While both the game and HBO series went through the familiar sewers and the foursome survived a suburban sniper, Henry and Sam met grisly fates as it's discovered Sam was bitten. Turning the following morning, he attacks Ellie. As the scuffle catches the attention of the adults, Henry is forced to put his brother down. Grief-stricken by what happened, Henry then takes his own life to close the tragic series of events.

Congratulations to first time Deaf actor Keivonn Montreal Woodard for being the youngest Emmy nominee as Guest Actor for @TheLastofUsHBO. As the youngest Best Actress winner myself for an Oscar, my hands are waving in the air for you!https://t.co/FVtV9YmdvI — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) July 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

