The Lincoln Lawyer: Mickey Haller Hits The Streets of Netflix This May

Looking to make the kind of impact that the Titus Welliver-starring Bosch series has made (and looks to continue making with Bosch: Legacy on Amazon's IMDb TV later this year), Netflix released an official set of preview images as well as an overview of what viewers can expect from David E. Kelley's The Lincoln Lawyer. Based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels, the 10-episode series shines the spotlight on Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, the LA-based attorney who literally keeps his legal practice on the move by working his legal magic from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Set to hit streaming screens on May 13 (and based on Connelly's second book The Brass Verdict), here's a look at the folks who make up Haller's universe- some to help while others? Maybe not so much…

Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, "The Lincoln Lawyer" tells the story of Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Throughout the show's freshman season, Mickey is trying to find his footing again after spending time away from practicing law. He returns to Los Angeles where he finds himself dragged back into the business with a mystery to solve. He is also working on rebuilding relationships. Mickey has two ex-wives: He most recently divorced Lorna (Becki Newton), and his first, Maggie (Neve Campbell), with who he shares a daughter named Hayley (Krista Warner).

Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane. Kelley, Connelly, Ted Humphrey, and Ross Fineman serve as executive producers, with Humphrey also serving as showrunner.