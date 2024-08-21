Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Michael Connelly, netflix, preview, season 3, The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Back on The Scene This October (IMAGES)

Returning in October, here's a look at Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring take on author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

On October 17th, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller will be back on the case when the ten-episode third season of Netflix's series adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer debuts. Based on Connelly's The Gods of Guilt, Garcia-Rulfo teased that viewers can expect to see Mickey having to keep a whole lot of plates spinning at the same time. "We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what's going to happen, who's going to be bad, and who's going to be guilty," he shared. Stemming from showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey, the season also sees Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea) returning. In addition, Neve Campbell (Maggie), Elliott Gould (Legal Siegal), Krista Warner (Hayley), Fiona Rene (Glory Days), Devon Graye (Julian La Cosse), and Jon Tenney (Mickey Haller, Sr.) are set to recur. Here's a look at the new images that were released earlier today – followed by a rundown of the newest additions to the cast.

Merrin Dungey (The Resident, Big Little Lies) is set as Judge Regina Turner, a former public defender who's younger and more progressive than most judges in the district — but whether that's a benefit to Mickey or not remains to be seen. Allyn Moriyon will make his television debut as Eddie Rojas, a fitness buff (and former babysitter to Mickey's daughter, Hayley) who's in need of a very good lawyer. Luckily, Mickey is able to help and then offers him the opportunity of a lifetime. John Pirruccello (Barry, The Valet) plays William Forsythe, a seemingly non-threatening prosecutor whom Mickey's excited to go up against. Once the trial starts, however, it's clear that nothing's as it seems. Philip Anthony-Rodriguez (Grimm, The Company You Keep) takes on the role of Adam Suarez, the chief deputy district attorney, to whom prosecutor Andrea Freeman (Yaya DaCosta) reports and is a force to reckon with.

Michael Irby's (Mayans M.C., Barry) DEA Agent James De Marco is a decorated DEA agent whom Mickey suspects may have a sinister link to one of his cases. Maisie Klompus' (Good Trouble) Annabeth Stephens is a neighbor of the late Giselle Dallinger, who is interviewed by Cisco – but her testimony ends up being more useful to the prosecution. Wolé Parks' (Superman and Lois) David Lyons is the longtime partner of Mickey's client, Julian La Cosse, who has been accused of the murder.

