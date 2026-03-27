Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Damson Idris, netflix, The Lord's Day

The Lord's Day: Damson Idris Set to Lead Netflix, Bad Wolf Series

Netflix's The Lord's Day is a new mini-series from Bad Wolf, starring Damson Idris and written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent.

Article Summary Damson Idris stars in Netflix's The Lord's Day, a thriller series from Bad Wolf and top UK drama creators.

Written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent, creators of Humans, and directed by Ben Chanan.

The Lord's Day is based on a story by Michael Dobbs, author behind House of Cards, with more cast news to come.

Set inside the Palace of Westminster, the series promises high-stakes action and political intrigue in the UK.

The Lord's Day is a new mini-series coming to Netflix via Bad Wolf and the creators of Humans. It will star Damson Idris, and is written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent (Spooks, Humans, Better), and directed by Ben Chanan (The Capture, The Missing). Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch executive produce for Bad Wolf (Industry, His Dark Materials). It is based on a story by Michael Dobbs, the author of the novel on which House of Cards was based. Dobbs himself is a member of the House of Lords. More cast members will be revealed at a later date, according to TUDUM.

The Lord's Day Will Be Something To Keep An Eye On

In The Lord's Day: "The government of the United Kingdom has been taken hostage, and Parliament is now enemy territory. Fortunately, the hostage takers aren't alone. Also prowling the august halls is ex-spy Harry Jones, played by Damson Idris (F1, Snowfall, Outside the Wire). Harry is the perfect man to pull the UK government back from the brink. Or he would be, if he wasn't also a convicted traitor. On the State Opening of Parliament, British spy Harry Jones (Damson Idris) finds himself inside the Palace of Westminster amid a lockdown. As a hostage siege escalates, loyalties are tested and selfless sacrifices are made, leading to a desperate fight for survival where not everyone will emerge alive. Can Harry use his skills and training to be the country's savior? Adapted from a novel by Michael Dobbs (House of Cards), this is a fast-paced action thriller set in the heart of British power."

This sounds like it could be pretty great, especially from that creative team. It goes without saying that Idris is one of the most exciting young talents in the industry at the moment, and this could be the type of project that gets him over the hump. More on this as we learn it.

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