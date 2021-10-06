The Mandalorian: Giancarlo Esposito Knows Where Anti-Vaxxers Should Go

While it might be a little hard to believe ('ten tons of sarcasm" alert!), now-ousted Gina Carrano's skewed perspectives on mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccines didn't speak on behalf of everyone on the set of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s "Star Wars" spinoff series The Mandalorian. In fact, some like series star Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Boys) are making it pretty crystal clear what folks who are still choosing to not get vaccinated should do with themselves for the health & safety of others. Go away.

"If you don't want to vaccinate, go to a small island and sequester yourself," Esposito says. "[Otherwise] you're saying 'Fuck you' to all you other human beings. We all have to do it if we want to live. I don't understand how people don't vaccinate. For me, I've lost dear friends, so I know it's real. Not only in Europe but in America, friends who were completely healthy and uncompromised. The vaccine is the answer. I'm not downing anyone who doesn't want to vaccinate. Don't work. Go ride it out somewhere where you're not going to compromise anyone else if you get it," Esposito was quoted as saying in a THR report on entertainment productions & COVID-19 policies.

Back in May, an article in Variety noted Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's update on Rangers of the New Republic: "not currently in active development." Now while "not currently in active development" doesn't mean the project is dead especially since the narrative direction of the series was never officially confirmed. Speculation, when the series was first announced, was that Carano's Cara Dune would lead the series considering the character's new role as Marshall of the New Republic in Season 2 laid the groundwork for there to be something more.

Of course, that all changed when Carano was booted from Lucasfilm and Disney+'s "Star Wars" spinoff series after months of controversial social media posts continued enflaming the "Star Wars" universe- culminating in an Instagram Stories post where Carano supported the idea of comparing the "persecution" that she believes conservatives endure with Jewish people in Nazi Germany. The screencap above is the image Carano posted that was apparently the final straw for the streaming service- one of the expressions of free thought Carano stated she wouldn't back down on if she was going to "stay true" to herself before taking it down (we made out thoughts know on all of this here, here, here, here, and here). Fans online have offered Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze as possible new leads, though nothing official from Lucasfilm or the streaming service has been released regarding the spinoff series' current status beyond the news in the Variety article.