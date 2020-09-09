The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Channels Amy Grant Over Baby Yoda Pic

Pedro Pascal is one of the busiest actors working today. Not only does he have a hit television series for the Star Wars franchise in the live-action The Mandalorian on Disney+, but he also stars as antagonist Max Lord in the upcoming DC film Wonder Woman '84 for Warner Bros. As season two looms for his TV show, he took time to react to one of the photos via poem released to Entertainment Weekly of his faux co-star, who's upstaged him every which way in The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda). Pascal posted the following on his Instagram along with the latest cover of EW.

"Baby, baby / I'm taken with the notion / To love you with the sweetest of devotion #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on the #DisneyPlus"

As the flagship TV series, The Mandalorian has become one of the biggest keys in helping the streaming service from launch day. Premiering in 2019, the critically-acclaimed series generated a 93 percent rating on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes for its premiere season. Created by Jon Favreau, the series enlisted a wide range of eclectic creative minds who have experience in front and behind the camera to write and direct including Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dave Filoni, Christopher Yost, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa. The series also stars Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, and Werner Herzog.

Pascal stars as Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter who finds a mysterious child with special Force awareness abilities and vows to protect it at all costs as he quickly learns how valuable across the galaxy the target becomes. The actor is in the upcoming We Can Be Heroes from Robert Rodriguez for Netflix. He was also just announced to star opposite Nicolas Cage in the self-aware The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The Mandalorian season two premieres October 30 on Disney+. You can check out his Instagram post below.