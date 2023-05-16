The Mandalorian S04: Writers' Strike May Delay Fall Production Start Reportedly, the writers' strike may result in a delay in the start of production on Dave Filoni & Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian Season 4.

Well, it looks like we found the one force in the universe that can stop Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu in their tracks – and no, we're not talking about Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. To give you a better sense of the long-term impact that the current WGA/AMPTP writers' strike is having on productions, it's not even officially summer, and we're already hearing that the fall production start on the not-officially-announced fourth season of Dave Filoni & Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian may be pushed back. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that production was set to begin in September, so there is still some time before a hard call would need to be made – but all signs apparently point to a delay (though Lucasfilm had no comment on DH's report).

Dave Filoni Discusses The Mandalorian Universe Film

In a recent issue of Empire, Filoni discusses what fans can expect from the film, the need to go big when moving to the big screen, and planting the seeds for some defining moments. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Will the Film Wrap-Up Storylines or Have Its Own Story? "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too. 'A New Hope,' 'Empire,' and 'Return Of The Jedi' tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."

Moving to The Big Screen Means "Defining Moments" Are A Must: "To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea – a monumental moment in the time period that changes what's happening. What Tony [Gilroy] has done [in Andor] and what we did in 'Rebels,' everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You're looking for those moments that define an era, and that's what the films really should be about – whether it's characters coming together or a defining moment."

Filoni's Been Leaving Clues to What's to Come "Across Different Mediums" for Some Time: "There are little things along the way that I've built across different mediums, all in preparation for things that come later."

Jon Favreau Had Some Thoughts, Too…

Based on what Favreau had to share during EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast, fans of the expanded "Star Wars" universe (comic books, novels, video games, etc.) might also have some familiar faces to look forward to seeing on the big screen, too. In the following highlights, Favreau explains why he and Filoni are interested in looking beyond the films & series, the importance of tapping into their "inner child" when mapping out the film, and how every decision about a character needs to serve the story – and not vice-versa.

Favreau Grew Up with Expanded "Star Wars" Universe: "When I was younger, we didn't have movies, but there were comic books, there were novels, things that are encompassed in the [expanded universe] or Legends. Clearly, there are decisions that have to be made to fit it all together, but for us, I think one thing we're in agreement about is that the characters — as special as they are — the story has to drive what characters are."

For Favreau, It's About Thinking as a Kid: "We joke that it's like we're playing with action figures, like, 'What's in the box? Let's play with what's in the box!' And that's what you do when you're playing, and you're a kid."

It Still Comes Down to The Story, First: "As we are getting deeper and deeper into this, you start to have to really map things out and figure out what that story is, and then have those characters fulfill what their growth cycle is and what their mythic hero's journey is. Those things have to fit together well. Otherwise, it won't feel like 'Star Wars.'" As Favreau sees it, that's a philosophy that "Star Wars" creator George Lucas would appreciate: "That's always been George's base. He's a student of Joseph Campbell. How does it fit into the narrative that has the hero's journey? And so as we have more and more characters line up, you have to figure out how those characters are arcing and if it feels ultimately like a Star Wars story."