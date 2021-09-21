The Mandalorian Season 3: Giancarlo Esposito Discusses Gideon's Future

Not that there's much to compete, but it's pretty safe to say that Giancarlo Espositio's Moff Gideon is the best villain on the live-action TV side of Star Wars for the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Speaking with Variety, the actor opened up on whether we'll see Gideon again after he was captured in his own lightcruiser by Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) with his strike force that included fellow bounty hunters Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) & Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as well as fellow Mandalorians Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnado aka WWE's Sasha Banks) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

Will Moff Gideon Be Back for Season 3?

"I have to imagine that you would," Esposito said. "I can't speak for them, but I know I have desire. I think we need to see Moff to continue the story and to continue the pressure and the edge that someone with a big brain that Moff has thoughts about. So I can almost guarantee it, but there's never a guarantee… you'll see me, baby. Come on! The fact that I'm here tonight and the position that I'm in nominated as Moff Gideon, I just thank Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Disney, and Kathleen Kennedy for producing. This show has taken the world by storm because there's so much to love."

The Mandalorian Season 2 Finale Recap & Epic Return

Gideon's aim was revealed to harness the Force power from Grogu to power his dark troopers that proved near-invincible to the heroes until The Child's master came to save the day using his Jedi abilities to make short work during the second season finale. The hooded figure revealed himself to be Luke Skywalker (circa 1983's Return of the Jedi) with original actor Mark Hamill reprising the role lending his voice over a de-aged CG body double.