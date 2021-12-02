The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Three Season 4 Teasers? Don't Mind If We Do

"Mrs. Maisel" is everywhere this week. Another teaser for the upcoming fourth season was just released, this one putting the focus on Susie (Alex Borstein) and how she may be looking to, ahem, grow in this new landscape she finds herself in. This is the third teaser this week for the Amazon Prime show, which also announced that it will return on February 18th. The third The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel teaser can be found below.

Mrs. Maisel Should Give Us Teasers Every Day Until The Release Date

I would love to watch an entire series focusing on just Susie growing her talent agency. Borstein is so great in the role, I bet it would work too. But, alas, there are too many great characters here to just focus on one. It's 1960, and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her. The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres on February 18th on Prime Video. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role. Also joining in on the fun are Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmy's and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards.

