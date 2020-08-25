The Masked Singer EP On New Season 4 Masks: "People Will Be Talking"

Less than a week after reports that the series had started up production on its fourth season and that fan voting would be added for the first time, The Masked Singer executive producer Craig Plestis is teasing more details on the FOX series' return. Serving on the show's panel during an edition of the Variety Streaming Room, Plestis wants fans to know that the changes necessitated by new health and safety guidelines will actually be a major positive for the season. Some of those changes include the virtual audience described above, as well as new character designs and a different approach to how the clues are presented.

When it comes to new costumes, viewers should anticipate the show going with underwater and food-based designs. Plestis also revealed that that are two "surprise designs" that are being kept under wraps. "You're going to see some incredible innovations this season because we're forced to be more creative and you're going to see different ways we do the stage productions," explained Plestis. "The clue packages are completely different this season. The costumes: there are costumes that season that we've never done before in the history of 'Masked Singer,' either in America or around the world, that people will be talking about it."

Last month, FOX released a teaser for the righteously popular singing competition series showcasing a number of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser above (and make sure you listened to what host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke had to say).