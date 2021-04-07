The Masked Singer S05E05 Teases More Twists; Season 5 Masks Updated

Welcome back to our preview of the "wildcard" fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer. After last week's round found Grandpa Monster aka Jake Paul leaving for the season (and heading to WWE's WrestleMania) and Crab stepping up with a "wildcard" steal, Group B returns for their final round- which means it's Crab, Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet battling it out for a spot in the Super Eight round this week. So here's a look at who and what host Niecy Nash and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke will be dealing with this week "Group B Finals– The Ulti "Mutt" Wildcard!":

CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

Here's a look at a new preview for tonight's round of FOX's The Masked Singer– but first, a look back at "wildcard" Crab's performance from last week:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNG7GjHa244
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTSEXYNwvII

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks as well as "wildcard" contestants, along with accompanying clues videos:

The Masked Singer S05E05 Teases More Twists; Season 5 Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLP.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieEdT_fEawU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtB3DJcR-kc
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhDH6u2dtMc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKLdeEhGaqk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGak4jTgK1k
the masked singer
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz_-_Yg2PQQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYpezbUnO6c
The Masked Singer S05E05 Teases More Twists; Season 5 Masks Updated
Porcupine. CR: Michael Becker / FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LthUI7ZDans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9XV5NEhROs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HN-0RhuZnw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGaEZpIM_YE
masked singer
Seashell. CR: Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwKXGYsaq9E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_6hiZKn8X4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBd5KjrBNpk
masked singer
CR: Michael Becker/FOX. © FOX Media LLC.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kZazogCQeg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhtPo21e9EE
The Masked Singer S05E05 Teases More Twists; Season 5 Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7DDuIG3PjNo
The Masked Singer S05E05 Teases More Twists; Season 5 Masks Updated
CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsJkvoKqiSM

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

masked singer
CR: Michael Becker/ FOX. © 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC.

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=124l085Xo94

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.

masked singer
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
masked singer
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
The Masked Singer S05E05 Teases More Twists; Season 5 Masks Updated
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.
The Masked Singer S05E05 Teases More Twists; Season 5 Masks Updated
© 2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

