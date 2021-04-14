The Masked Singer S05E06 Preview: Nick Cannon's Back; S05 Masks Update

Last week's round of FOX's The Masked Singer was a bit of good news/bad news for the singing competition series. The good news was that Crab, Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet survived a wildcard challenge. The bad news was for the wildcard, with Bulldog going home. But then we rebounded with good news because Bulldog was none other than Nick Cannon, which means the TMS is back and reunited with the team for this week's round, "Group A Finals – In The Nick Of Time." And not a moment too soon, as panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke shave down Group A to set up the "Super Eight"- but waiting in the wings is another wildcard looking to steal someone's spot. Here's a look at preview images and promos for this week's contestants, Orca, Robopine, Seashell, and Russian Dolls (though interestingly enough, there wasn't an official image released for Russian Dolls… hmmm…):

Now here's a look at what's on tap for tonight's round of FOX's The Masked Singer:- first, a look at how the band is officially back together for the first time this season. Following that, the TMS panelists have prepared a little surprise for the returning Canon:

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks as well as "wildcard" contestants, along with accompanying clues videos:

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

Meet Cluedle-Doo — the bird with all the knowledge. 🔍 Don't miss the season 5 premiere of #TheMaskedSinger March 10 on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/ARuXmpIfwo — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) March 2, 2021

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.