The Masked Singer S06: Nick Cannon, Miss Masky & Last-Minute Clues

This is it! In less than an hour, FOX's The Masked Singer will crown a champion in this week's two-hour Season 6 Grand Finale. So it's up to host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke to see who walks away with the top prize and who gets to come up short: Queen of Hearts or Bull. To help set the mood, we have a look back at the official preview images for the final round followed by an updated preview as well as some last-minute clues courtesy of Miss Masky. Then we wrap things up with an updated rundown of the clues we have on our two remaining masks.

Now here's a look at the most recent preview for tonight's two-hour finale, followed by Cannon getting clues from Miss Masky:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: The Perfect End To A Perfect Season | SEASON FINALE TONIGHT at 8/7c | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQvb2y8RHPw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nick Cannon Talks To Miss Masky | Season 6 Ep. 13 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qr0JsUIIpiI)

The Masked Singer Season 6 Masks & Clues

So far, viewers have seen Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox, Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton, Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga, Baby aka Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Cupcake aka Singer & Songwriter Ruth Pointer, and Hamster aka Actor & Comedian Rob Schneider, and Beach Ball aka TV Personalities Mama June & Honey Boo Boo, Pepper aka Singer Natasha Bedingfield, Jester aka Singer Johnny Rotten, Caterpillar aka TV Host Bobby Berk, Mallard aka TV Reality Personality Willie Robertson, Skunk aka Singer Faith Evans, and Banana Split aka Singer Katherine McPhee & Musician/Composer David Foster, go through their official unmaskings. Now here's a look at our updated roster of masks & clues so far for Queen of Hearts and Bull – with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account: But first, "Clue Review" clips of Episodes 1-10 courtesy of The Masked Singer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review Episodes 1- 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWk519nfOR0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdcP4MIHYd4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y22QzpyfoU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9Ihi_cNeww)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECR35w5yvyU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 8 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV0ZsntE83I)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 9 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZK4euUzKdo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvjhLsOlxik)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Queen Of Hearts | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4THKc-qGLo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTjcI79IrPg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3QoK5IMPg8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQlXN6r55KM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Group B Semi-Finals | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE3NmhnfTGk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Group B Finale | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaMoBsi1HxU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cannon Clue: Who Is The Queen Of Hearts? | Group B Finale | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Mpny6dm2ww)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1Pn6EJlVb4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sYVPoAfEyI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SW-ZMorAso)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5nFKiCJicg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Bull | Season 6 Ep. 9 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nePIQ8o6ILQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Group A Finale | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIDMQIRemio)