The Masked Singer S07E06 Preview; Masks/Clues Updated; Giuliani Watch

This week, Ringmaster, Miss Teddy & an at-risk Armadillo will be making their way back to the stage for a double-elimination in "The Double Mask Off – Round 2 Finals." Unfortunately, Hydra aka Magicians Penn & Teller won't be joining them. Instead, they'll be joining Lemur aka Model/Actress Christie Brinkley is joining Ram aka Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck, McTerrier aka Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman, Thingamabob aka NFL Player Jordan Mailata & Cyclops aka Actor/Comedian Jorge Garcia in the green room. So now it's time to take a look at what FOX's The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken "Ready to Walk Off the Set" Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke have in store as Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) joins the panel (and, yes, that means our "'The Masked Singer' Rudy Giuliani Watch" also continues. And did we mention we had an idea regarding that…?

So what we have for you now is a look at the newest preview released for tonight's round, along with a look at Penn & Teller's unmasking interview. But the really good stuff follows as we have an updated rundown on masks & clues waiting for you below:

FOX's "The Masked Singer" Season 7: The Bad, The Sad & The Mad – The singing competition series goes all-Giuliani with every contestant wearing a mask matching a face that Giuliani makes when he's on Sean Hannity's FOX "News" show ("The Bad"), shilling for cigars and gold coins ("The Sad") or literally having a meltdown in public ("The Mad"). And no need for guest panelists when Rudy and all of his shirt-tucking ways will be on the panel every week until a "winner" (?!) is crowned. A ratings-grabbing, soul-crushing extravaganza of epic proportions!

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first five rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Jack-in-the-Box & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth & Miss Teddy), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob & Miss Teddy)