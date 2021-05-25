The Masked Singer Season 5 Finale: Ken Jeong Speechless; Clues Updated

After a season like no other, FOX's The Masked Singer is down to its final three: Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet. That means last week saw Yeti aka Omarion saying goodbye to the masked singing competition series- and taking Donnie Wahlberg's Cluedle Doo along with him. Now with the "Finale" upon us, host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and Season 4 winner and guest panelist are ready to crown a champion- and we're ready to offer you a preview of what's to come. First up, some preview images from Wednesday night's final rounds:

Now here's a look at the two most recently-released teaser trailers for Wednesday's season finale- followed by an updated rundown of our three remaining masks and their clues videos:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: They Saved The Best For Last | SEASON FINALE | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjhKhdqOb-I)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: I'm Speechless | SEASON FINALE | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5X_9pos0KxA)

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our three remaining contestants, along with clues videos:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieEdT_fEawU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtB3DJcR-kc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4CAiDxyzB0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Chameleon? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kETczuEP8-U)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SqAlO6FerU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEGqcw60f_o)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAG96iZYdHc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 12 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0003H2bBua0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz_-_Yg2PQQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYpezbUnO6c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVN13plZnHI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Black Swan? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8FACLOr6xo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-vdukZl77Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aXSqzJh6rIo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRrSoUSH6Hs)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 12 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJgYSvvMkvQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kZazogCQeg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhtPo21e9EE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGpBPJqFNLQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Piglet? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddr08GQo0jw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v6-WkSsDxc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OixwjTBrrKI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9P_h4lKt91Q)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 12 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWdAKS92KI4)

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Bigger Spectacle, Crazier Surprises | Season 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=124l085Xo94)

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.