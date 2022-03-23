The Masked Singer Season 7 Preview; Clues/Masks Update; Giuliani Watch

Please make sure to pop your head into the green room and say hello to Ram aka Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck and McTerrier aka Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman, our first two masks unmasked so far during the seventh season of FOX's The Masked Singer. That means Cyclops, Firefly & Thingamabob are facing a double unmasking tonight as the first round gets ready to wrap. And while we know host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken "Ready to Walk Off the Set" Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke will be on stage, would it be safe in assuming that Donald Trump stooge Rudy Giuliani will finally slither his way across the stage? With the whole "double unmasking" thing happening, the odds are pretty good. But for now, we have a new preview for tonight's episode offering a better look at Cyclops… but first? Because we never know when to stop beating a joke to death, a look back on how The Masked Singer missed out on a prime Giuliani opportunity this season.

FOX's "The Masked Singer" Season 7: The Bad, The Sad & The Mad – The singing competition series could've gone the all-Giuliani route where every contestant wore a mask matching a face that Giuliani makes when he's on Sean Hannity's FOX "News" show ("The Bad"), shilling for cigars and gold coins ("The Sad") or literally having a meltdown in public ("The Mad"). And you wouldn't need any guest panelists because Rudy and all of his shirt-tucking ways will be on the panel every week until a "winner" (?!) was crowned. We're talking a ratings-grabbing, soul-crushing extravaganza of epic proportions.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first two rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (Armadillo, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur)

Viewers will be given the opportunity to get to know the masks a lot better as they're revealed leading up to the March 9th premiere. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's a look back at one of the season teasers from earlier: