Solar Opposites Halloween Special Set to Haunt Hulu This October

Hulu's Solar Opposites is set for their latest Halloween special with Korvo (Justin Roiland), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Jesse (Mary Mack), and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) continuing their misadventures. Set for October 3, it promises to be "a Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special," and sometimes alien life can be spooky. The series focuses on the Solar-Opposites, an alien family who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack only see pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry and Jesse love TV, junk food, and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family team.

Created by Rick & Morty's Roiland and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and co-produced by 20th Television Animation, the series, which premiered in 2020, has become a success for Hulu with its third season premiering on July 13 with the fourth season announced back in June 2021. Solar Opposites previously did a holiday special in 2021 called A Very Solar Holiday Opposites Special. Recurring characters include Aisha (Tiffany Haddish), the alien ship's sassy artificial intelligence; Mrs. Frankie (Kari Wahlgren), a teacher at James Earl Jones High School; Cooke (Rob Schrab), the school's principal; and Chris the Red Goobler (Roiland), which manifests as an extension of Terry's stress. Frankie and Cooke are both prejudiced against Yumyulack.

Solar Opposites Synopsis

Solar Opposites sees the initial alien family crash land on earth from the Planet Shlorp, an advanced totalitarian world that sent out 100 ships to colonize new planets shortly before its destruction. The series runs parallel storylines, including one called The Wall, where humans have been shrunk by Yumyulack and imprisoned in a terrarium named that. The third season follows a group of corrupt intergalactic police officers called the SilverCops. The series is executive produced by Roiland, McMahan, Josh Bycel, and Anthony Chun.