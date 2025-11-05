Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: The Night Manager, tom hiddleston

The Night Manager Season 2 Images: BBC Previews Tom Hiddleston Return

The BBC and Prime Video released first-look images of Tom Hiddleston and the cast from the long-awaited The Night Manager Season 2.

Article Summary The Night Manager Season 2 finally arrives, reuniting Tom Hiddleston with an all-star cast.

The new season continues Jonathan Pine’s story with an original plot beyond the John le Carré novel.

BBC and Prime Video co-produce, with David Farr and Georgi Banks-Davies leading creative duties.

Expect international intrigue, high-stakes espionage, and fresh faces joining returning favorites.

The BBC and Prime Video have released first-look images for series two of The Night Manager, which may hold the longest current record for a gap between TV seasons, a notable achievement in today's streaming landscape, where Netflix shows often have two-year intervals. Made by the award-winning London and LA-based independent studio The Ink Factory (The Pigeon Tunnel, The Little Drummer Girl) in association with Character 7, Demarest Films, and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Spanish collaborator Nostromo Pictures. Tom Hiddleston returns as former British intelligence operative, Jonathan Pine, in a new storyline separate from the original John le Carré novel, which the first season fully covered with a slightly different ending that enabled this second season.

The Night Manager series two is created and executive produced by David Farr, based on the characters created by John le Carré. Directed in full by BAFTA winner Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie, Paper Girls – two shows of great interest to geeks: the first starring and co-created by Billie Piper and the second that adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Image comic series), the upcoming series expands the story beyond the source material of the titular novel for the first time. The lead executive producer, as in series one, is Character 7's Stephen Garrett. Additional executive producers include Stephen and Simon Cornwell, Michele Wolkoff, and Tessa Inkelaar for The Ink Factory; Joe Tsai and Arthur Wang for 127 Wall; Adrián Guerra for Nostromo Pictures; Georgi Banks-Davies, Hugh Laurie, and Tom Hiddleston; William D. Johnson for Demarest Films, Nick Cornwell for John le Carré, Susanne Bier, Chris Rice for FIFTH SEASON and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) thought he'd buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action, leading Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy's Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and the training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it's too late. Series two will star Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico), as Teddy, Emmy Award nominee Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Roxana, alongside Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Mayra, Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters, The Serpent Queen) as Basil and Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid) as Sally. Set to return are Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown, and literally everything) as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge (Joker, Black Mirror) as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone (Traces, Rome) as Frisky, and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) as Daniel Roper. The Night Manager Season Two will air on BBC One in the UK and be available to stream on Prime outside the UK.

