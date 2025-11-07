Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, john le carre, prime video, The Night Manager, tom hiddleston

The Night Manager Season 2 Trailer: Tom Hiddleston's Back In Action

The BBC released an official Season 2 trailer for The Night Manager, with Tom Hiddleston's Jonathan Pine returning to night managing (spying).

The BBC and Prime Video released a look at the long-awaited second series of The Night Manager, where Tom Hiddleston returns to night managing – no, sorry, we read that wrong, it's really spying. It's based on the book by John le Carré, after all. The Night Manager follows MI6 officer Jonathan Pine as he races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it's too late.

In season two of The Night Manager, Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) thought he'd buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action, leading Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy's Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and the training of a guerrilla army.

As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he's willing to go before it's too late.

The Night Manager series two will star Diego Calva (Babylon, Narcos: Mexico), as Teddy, Emmy Award nominee Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) as Roxana, alongside Indira Varma (Obsession, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as Mayra, Paul Chahidi (Wicked Little Letters, The Serpent Queen) as Basil and Hayley Squires (Adult Material, Beau Is Afraid) as Sally. Set to return are Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown, and literally everything) as Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge (Joker, Black Mirror) as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone (Traces, Rome) as Frisky, and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Honey Boy) as Daniel Roper.

Set for January 11, 2026, The Night Manager Season 2 will air on BBC One in the UK and will be available to stream on Prime Video outside the UK.

