The Nostalgia Is Strong With This Goof Troop Auction

Some fans may know Goofy's son max from the classic A Goofy Movie. However, this duo featured in an animated series that preceded the movie called Goof Troop. Goof Troop established the relationship between Goofy, and his teenage son Max, who has only previously appeared as Goofy Junior in earlier shorts, debuting in the 1951 short titled Fathers Are People. The series sees Max as an older character who lives with Goofy, a single father. Both the series and A Goofy Movie stand apart from much of Goofy's other roles in Disney material, as this was a new take on the character. Fans of the Goof Troop series can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on a production cel featuring the two Goofy men themselves.

The cel will come with the following Certificate of Authenticity from Walt Disney television:

Goof Troop "Talent to the Max" Goofy and Max Production Cel (Walt Disney, 1992).

Here's a fantastic production cel featuring a superb full-figure image of Goofy and Max from the episode "Talent to the Max". The episode was initially released on 10/31/1992. Goof Troop was originally previewed on The Disney Channel in the spring of 1992. The series became part of The Disney Afternoon in 1992 with 65 brand new episodes, at the same time, another set of 13 episodes aired on ABC's Saturday morning lineup, simply titled ABC One Saturday Morning, concurrent with the weekday syndicated episodes. The images were hand-painted and re-inked by Disney artists on 12 field acetate. The cel is paired with a background copy from the scene and framed to 18.5" x 15.5". Frame sold as-is. Included is a Certificate of Authenticity issued by Disney. Cel is in Fine condition.

This lot looks great to me. All Disney fans can head over to Heritage Auctions now to place their bids for this Goofy and Max production cel. Best of luck, everyone.