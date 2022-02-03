The Offer Preview: Paramount+ "Godfather" BTS Series Sets April Debut

Paramount+'s 10-episode limited series take on the making of The Godfather film is hoping it has "The Offer" that viewers can't refuse, with the release of a new teaser that gives a good look at the story, characters, and themes that will be in play. But first, we have a set of preview images focusing on some of the project's main players:

The Offer is based on producer Albert S. Ruddy's experiences of making The Godfather. The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus. Set in the late 1960s/early 1970s, The Offer follows Ruddy's determination to bring The Godfather book to life on the silver screen. Some of his never-before-revealed struggles and obstacles look to include Hollywood believing that gangster movies were dead (and the other struggles in making a mafia movie in the 1970s), Italian American civil rights rallies, and of course, resistance from organized crime families themselves.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Offer | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03Z9H9mG-SI)

Created & written by Oscar and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player) and also written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (Hunters), who serves as showrunner, The Offer is also executive produced by two-time Oscar-winner Albert S. Ruddy (Million Dollar Baby, The Longest Yard, Hogan's Heroes), Teller, Russell Rothberg, Leslie Greif (who also developed the series), and first block director Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman). The production of The Offer itself has been mired in controversy: Armie Hammer was originally set to play the lead role of Ruddy but bowed out from the project over accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. Teller would step into the role, and from there we had some rumblings surrounding production shutdowns and vaccination statuses. Regardless of production delays and rumors, The Offer is speeding towards its release date. Leave the gun, take the cannoli, and be prepared to binge all 10 episodes on April 28 on Paramount+.