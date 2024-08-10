Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, netflix, one piece, preview, the one piece

The One Piece: WIT Studio Team Discusses Approach to New Anime Adapt

In a new featurette, the WIT Studio team behind Netflix's upcoming The One Piece discusses its approach to the upcoming new anime adaptation.

With only a few weeks left in 2023, One Piece fans were hit with some news that most – we think it would be safe to say – didn't see coming. Netflix announced that it was teaming with the renowned WIT Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan Season 1-3) on a new anime adaptation of storyteller Eiichiro Oda's beloved classic manga. The news broke during the second day of Jump Festa 2024, with The One Piece beginning its on-screen adventures with the iconic East Blue Saga. In collaboration with The One Piece production committee (consisting of representatives from Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co.), the currently-in-production series will stream worldwide exclusively on Netflix. So what better time than "One Piece Day" for fans to get a pretty extensive "production notes" featurette from the folks over at WIT Studios working hard on the new anime adaptation? That's what we have waiting for you above – along with an image gallery of some of the choice screencaps from the video look behind the scenes.

In a joint statement at the time when the news of the project was first announced, the committee expressed their enthusiasm for this groundbreaking project, which will be distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years. With The One Piece, the committee aims to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga. Now, here's a look back at the official announcement video that was released offering more details:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!