The Orville: Grimes & Lee Turn Odd Tweet into Teachable Twitter Moment

Not to rub more salt in the wound than there is already, but we would be remiss if we didn't point out that we're getting closer to when the third season of Hulu's The Orville was supposed to come out. That said, Seth MacFarlane's explanation more than made sense in this streaming age and from what we've seen so far? The wait is going to be more than worth it. But while you're waiting, you might feel the need to go onto social media and attempt to interact with the cast in a fun & friendly way. You know what? that's great! But you need to be mindful about the way you come across since folks can judge your tone or facial expressions from a 20-word tweet. What you might think is joking could be seen by someone else as a righteous a-hole move. A perfect example of that happened earlier today when J. Lee (LaMarr) was having some fun with friend & co-star Scott Grimes (Malloy) by tweeting images of them together but with the caption "I HATE @ScottGrimes with the passion of 10000 suns lol" (with Grimes adding after, "1001 for me").

But then things got a little sticky when a fan apparently wanted to wedge themselves into the middle of the exchange to get in on the fun. And this is when we get to our teachable moment…

Now, do we think it was an attempt to just have a little fun? Sure! But do we also see where Grimes is coming from? Oh yeah. If we were in his shoes, we would be feeling a bit pissy that someone came to play and then decided to take a cheap shot at me- especially when there would be no way for me to know that they were joking. Plus, deep-diving into Grimes's filmography was also a weird route to go. But Grimes was still kind enough to offer the person some useful advice:

Thankfully, the individual clarified the matter and it would appear a potentially awkward & uncomfortable situation ended happily ever after…

Though we respect Lee ending things with a little "tough love" as he finds a silver lining to it all (and for those of you who still aren't clear on the matter… they're friends):

To make up for the extra wait time, MacFarlane and the team released a preview of the opening minutes along with the new main title, which you can check out below:

Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet going into further details on the delay as well as appreciating the fans' patience:

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association (TCA) session in August 2021, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.