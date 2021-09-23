The Orville: New Horizons – New Home & New Missions This March

It's not that we didn't appreciate Seth MacFarlane letting us know that the first day of scoring Season 3 of The Orville was underway, but today's news is a whole lot better. The Hulu series will be returning on March 10, 2022, as The Orville: New Horizons, and we have a date announcement reveal teaser to make it all official. And while visually simplistic, it's the sounds that are sure to grab fans by the feels (especially that last line).

With a new home & new missions, here's a look at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, landing March 10, 2022:

Here's a look back at MacFarlane's post from last week, not only announcing that scoring on the season was underway but also offering a video that definitely helps set a mood that Orville fans can appreciate:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.