The Orville: New Horizons S03E09 Promo: "S***'* About to Go Down"

During yesterday's panel for Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons during the third day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022, MacFarlane virtually joined cast members Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson & Chad L. Coleman, executive producers David A. Goodman & Brannon Braga, and co-producer Tom Constantino to talk up the current season as well as discuss the long road the show had to take to get back on our screens. Three big takeaways? First, the first three seasons will also be streaming on Disney+ beginning next month. Following that, we learned from MacFarlane that it's too soon for any Season 4 updates and that it will depend on how this season does before any decisions are made. Finally, fans were also treated to the promo for S03E09 "Domino," where (as MacFarlane puts it in his tweet) "shit's about to go down."

Here's a look at what's to come this week with Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons S03E09 "Domino":

And here's a look back at the announcement video from MacFarlane confirming that the first three seasons will also be heading over to Disney+:

When it comes to teasers, MacFarlane addressed the difficult balancing act of figuring out how much to put out there in a promo or teaser. "Tom Costantino puts these teasers together every week. The challenge really is how much to give away. Look, I'm somebody who watches a show and wants to know nothing about what I'm about to see. If I watch something like 'Severance' or 'The Handmaid's Tale' or any of the shows that I watch, I don't want to know a thing about what's going to happen next week. I don't want to read an episode summary. I don't want to see a trailer. I want to be completely surprised. And so I tend to employ that a little bit when we decide what we're going to give away. This was a tough one because we really didn't want to give away anything about Topa. We wanted people to come in completely surprised. We just felt that the viewing experience would be the most fulfilling and most satisfying if it was a complete surprise," MacFarlane explained.

"I don't know whether that was the right move or not. Maybe we teased people into thinking they were getting Temple of Doom, but that was what we did. And it is tricky because you want to give them something to show up for, but at the same time, you want to make them… Look, we're going through it right now. I'm looking at the trailer for next week's show and trying to decide how much we want to give away, and are we withholding too much, or are we withholding too little?

Earlier this year, The Orville fans were treated to an early look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newest cast member Anne Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask. The season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) guest-starring.